Visitors browse Việt Nam’s conical hats at the conference to review the “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” programme in Hà Nội last week. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Anh HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội has verified, rated and recognised 630 ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) products made by 50 companies, 57 co-operatives and 52 business households in the past three years. The city has been speeding up steps to verify and rate 370 more OCOP products in December to raise the total to 1,000 this year, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền said. The capital has also organised four promotional events and established 13 showrooms for local OCOP products, Quyền said, adding that such efforts have resulted in the signing of hundreds of contracts and memorandums of understanding, facilitating trade and distribution of speciality products. Of the city’s recognised OCOP products, 421 have been rated four stars and 195 rated three stars while 14 are expected to earn five-star rankings. The majority of the OCOP products (74.1 per cent) are food while souvenirs, furniture and décor products account for 18.3 per cent. The remainders are beverages, herbal medicine, fabrics and apparel. He urged the municipal Department of Agriculture… Read full this story

Hà Nội recognises 630 OCOP products over last three years have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.