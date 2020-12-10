Hà Nội People’s Council approves five-year SME support project

Newly-elected Chairman of Hà Nội’s People’s Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn delivers a speech at the session which wrapped up on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 15th tenure Hà Nội People’s Council adopted a resolution on a small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) support project in the capital city from 2021 – 2025 during its 18th sitting on Wednesday. The project will provide support to SMEs and help those converted from business households play a part in sectoral links and supply chains. It aims to accelerate public administrative reforms and delivery of Level 3 and Level 4 public administrative services, to improve the city’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), and to achieve an average annual growth of 10 per cent and record about 30,000 newly-established enterprises annually. The project also sets for the local SMEs to create 1.5 million new jobs and to make up more than 25 per cent of Hà Nội’s total exports, more than 40 per cent of the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and 30 per cent of the local budget. It is expected to benefit at least 500 SMEs in manufacturing and processing in the areas of information technology, electronics, mechanics, high-tech, food and agricultural preservation and processing…. Read full this story

