Hà Nội maintains economic growth amidst COVID-19: top official

Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hà Nội has maintained its economic growth, with gross regional domestic product (GRPD) expanding by about 3.98 per cent this year, 1.5 times higher than the national average, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday. Speaking at a Q&A session of the 18th meeting of the 15th tenure Hà Nội People’s Council, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh said Hà Nội’s budget collection totalled VNĐ280 trillion (US$12.1 billion), exceeding the estimate by 2 per cent, and up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, budget spending stands at about VNĐ87 trillion, equivalent to 84.7 per cent of the estimate set earlier this year. Notably, the city has attracted some $4 billion in foreign investment and VNĐ145 trillion in domestic investment, Anh said, adding that the number of newly-established firms has exceeded 26,000. He also highlighted achievements in culture, education, administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence, external affairs and COVID-19 combat. According to the municipal mayor, the committee will promptly devise specific programmes and plans to realise socio-economic development targets and tasks set for… Read full this story

