Hà Nội hosts month of art practice

Curator and art director of Heritage Space Nguyễn Anh Tuấn. — Photo kienviet.net The sixth Month of Art Practice (MAP) has been carried out by Heritage Space from October 12 to December 12. It includes several types of programmes such as lectures and artist talks, workshops, field trips and exhibitions. MAP 2020 is a combination of virtual programmes and physical events and activities in different cultural and art locations in Hà Nội. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Heritage Space’s art director, spoke to luxuo.vn reporter Trang Ps about the project. Could you tell us about MAP? MAP is an annual recurring project model with a fixed time format and programme framework. Usually we raise funds at the end of the year to early next year. We select and send invitations to participating artists in March and April; design a work schedule from May to July; do pre-project activities in August and September and the two final months of the year are for MAP organisation. MAP has become popular and is recognised by domestic and international art communities. Every year, we receive applications from new artists and co-operation invitations from international projects. We also look for financial support sources and opportunities for artist exchange. Plus, we have strong relationships with international cultural centres in Việt Nam such as Goethe Institute, British Council, Centre for Japanese Cultural Exchange… Read full this story
