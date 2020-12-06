Hà Nội announces two COVID-19 patients

National Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2 where both patients are being treated. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities on Saturday announced two coronavirus-positive patients, who were both quarantined at home at the time of detection. One is a Libyan diplomat and the other a man who was treated for the virus after being repatriated from France but has since tested positive again during his home quarantine. He is a 55-year-old from Đống Đa District. Samples have been taken from both his daughter and a taxi driver who he came into contact with. The man was discharged from hospital on December 1 and was quarantined at home. His sample was taken for test for the first time on December 3 and the result on December 4 confirmed he was positive again. The patient is currently being treated at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2. The other positive case is a 54-year-old Libyan man who lives and works in Việt Nam. On November 12, he flew to Turkey and stayed there until November 19 to bring his wife and four children, to Việt Nam on Flight QR976, which transited in Doha (Qatar) and landed at Nội Bài airport on November 19. As he is… Read full this story

