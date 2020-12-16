Ha Giang’s tourism photography contest concluded

The picture of two traditionally dressed H’mong children in Van Chai Commune by Le Viet Khanh won first prize of the contest. This year, the organizers received more than 1,595 entries from 256 professional and amateur photographers. The organizing panel presented 2 first, 4 second, 6 third, and 8 consolation prizes to 20 winners and selected 80 more photos for exhibition during the Triangular Flower Festival. The photo captures two H’Mong ethnic children in traditional costumes. “The colorful brocade and innocence of the children urged me to capture this moment. I learned that the meticulousness of the embroidery could indicate the success of H’mong women in nurturing family happiness,” Khanh said. He also won the third prize for his photo album “Spring in Lao Xa,” depicting scenes of the village filled with cherry and plum blossoms. The “Beauty of border areas” work by Pham Hoai Nam (Hanoi) taken in Lung Tao commune, Dong Van was awarded first prize. “When I spotted these ethnic children carrying herbs against the backdrop of the majestic mountains, I hurriedly parked my car and reached for my camera,” Nam recalled. “Sacred Lung Cu Flag Tower” work by Nguyen Minh Tan (Ho Chi Minh City) won… Read full this story

