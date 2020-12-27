Ha Giang space opens in Hanoi

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony. At the opening ceremony of the space The space aims to boost regional connectivity in trade and tourism promotion between Ha Giang province and Hanoi city and further popularize typical cultural values of ethnic minorities in Ha Giang province among Hanoians and other domestic and international tourists. In this space, 24 booths display typical farm produce and other specialties of Ha Giang province, such as oranges, shan tuyet tea, mint honey, rice, smoked pork and beef. Other cultural heritages of this northernmost province, including geological heritage, handicrafts, traditional festivals, and folk dances, are also introduced. Notably, tourists can watch skillful traditional weaving and tea making techniques performed by local artisans. In addition, the organizers also take this chance to popularize local tourist attractions, namely Hoang Su Phi terraced fields, Quan Ba twin mountains, Yen Minh pine forest, Tu San abyss, Ma Pi Leng pass, the Dong Van old quarter, and the Lung Cu flag pole. Addressing the opening of the space, Nguyen Van Son, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman of People’s Committee of Ha Giang province, stressed that this unique and… Read full this story

