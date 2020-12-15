Green building trend severely undervalued in local real estate Besides COVID-19, the second key word of the year is “green building” but many developers and consumers are still hazy on the concept. A “green” building is deemed one that, in its design, construction, and operation, reduces or eliminates negative impacts and can create positive impacts on the climate and natural environment. Green buildings preserve precious natural resources and improve quality of life. However, in Vietnam the concept is sometimes confused with buildings covered with green trees only, sporting the usual image of a resort or an eco-urban area. Meanwhile, key features such as the efficient use of energy, water, and other resources, use of renewable energy, pollution, and waste reduction measures, and good air quality indoors are glossed over. The 20-year-old Somerset Chancellor Court building, a complex of offices and serviced apartments in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, has recently undergone a renovation to improve energy efficiency, leading to it being granted a green building certificate by the Ministry of Construction (MoC). To gain this certification, the old building has seen extensive upgrades of its lighting and air-conditioning systems as well as replaced old equipment with the latest… Read full this story

