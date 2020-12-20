Graduate unemployment threatening new workforce, illustration photo: Duc Thanh “Graduation means unemployment” has often been a popular joke among college and university students when graduation arrives. However, this year it is not merely a joke, instead reflecting a predictable future for many as the global health crisis continues to affect the planet. Tourism management graduate Hoang Lan, who is living in Hanoi, has been sending out job applications to dozens of companies. But the uninvited pandemic came to town, pushing many businesses – especially those specialising in tourism and hospitality – into a significant downturn and forcing them to cancel all job interviews, or offer applicants a much lower salary than planned. “I was bewildered and disappointed,” said Lan. “Many of my newly-graduated friends are in the same situation. Some of them have been interns for two years and received promises of becoming full-time employees. But when the pandemic came, their companies went bankrupt.” University seniors are also trying hard to look for internship positions. As a final-year student majoring in international business, Duy Khanh said that senior students like him are struggling as businesses are not very welcoming towards new interns. “Major enterprises are gradually recovering production and focusing… Read full this story

