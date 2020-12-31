A woman in HCM City receive goods ordered on the Grab app. Food orders from traditional markets are now available on the Grab app. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân HCM CITY — Grab Vietnam is offering customers a service that provides orders for goods from traditional markets on its Grab app in HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng. The company said that digitising sales of traditional markets was part of its programme to help small merchants in traditional markets across the country reach new customers in the “new normal” period. The initiative is a part of Grab’s mission in the community to contribute to the development of the digital economy and offer more positive socio-economic changes for all Vietnamese. The digitisation of traditional markets also creates additional income opportunities for drivers, adding options for purchase of food and essential goods for customers, especially during the year-end shopping season and the upcoming Lunar New Year. “The Covid-19 pandemic is creating many drastic changes, and at the same time, it is also placing pressure on all sectors of the economy to digitally transform, especially traditional businesses and small businesses which mainly operate on offline platforms,” said Nguyễn Thái Hải Vân, Managing Director of Grab Vietnam. Việt Nam is the third country in Southeast Asia where Grab has launched the initiative… Read full this story

Grab app offers sale of goods from traditional markets have 284 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.