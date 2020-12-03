Grab and Gojek approaching common ground for merger

Grab and Gojek are drawing closer to a merger deal The region’s two most valuable startups have narrowed their differences of opinion, though some parts of the agreement still need to be negotiated, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. The final details are being worked out among the most senior leaders of the two companies, with the participation of SoftBank Group’s Masayoshi Son, a major Grab investor, one of the people said. Under one structure with substantial support, Grab co-founder Anthony Tan would become the chief executive officer of the combined entity, while Gojek executives would run the new combined business in Indonesia under the Gojek brand, the sources told Bloomberg. The two brands may be run separately for an extended period of time, one of the people said. The combination is ultimately aimed at becoming a publicly listed company. Representatives of Grab, Goje,k and SoftBank declined to comment. The talks are still fluid and may not result in a transaction, the people said. The deal would need regulatory approval and governments may have antitrust concerns about the unification of the region’s two leading ride-hailing companies. Grab and Gojek have been locked in a fierce, expensive battle for dominance in that business,… Read full this story

