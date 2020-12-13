The workshop, titled “Ocean Plastic Waste Management towards Biological Diversity Conservation,” gathered Government and local officials and representatives from international organizations to discuss partnerships between them to support the implementation of an action plan to reduce plastic pollution from the fisheries sector. An MoU on aquatic resources conservation and development for 2020-2025 signed at the event (Photo: baoquangninh) It also focused on sharing experiences in plastic waste management with local people and seeking voluntary commitments to reduce plastic waste in the industry. At the event, local and international experiences on reducing plastic waste from fishing and aquaculture were shared with calls for voluntary commitments from relevant stakeholders. In response to the call for commitments, the IUCN and the Department of Fisheries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on aquatic resources conservation and development for 2020-2025. Following on from the IUCN’s MoU with the department that ran from 2015 to 2020, the new MoU covers five areas of collaboration: implementation of the Marine Turtle Conservation Action Plan by 2025; improvement of MPA management effectiveness; research on the legal and scientific framework for the Fisheries Resources Protection and Development Fund; management and conservation of threatened aquatic species; and management of aquatic habitats…. Read full this story

Gov’t joins hands with int’l oganizations to tackle ocean plastic pollution have 305 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.