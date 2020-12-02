Government makes strong investment attraction commitments

Active and selective In 2019, the disbursement of FDI projects in Vietnam reached a record US$20.4 billion – the highest annual result so far. Total registered capital exceeded US$38 billion – the highest in the past decade. Vietnam has become a strategic investment destination for many multinational groups and is stepping up to a higher position in global value chains. Significant contributions to these encouraging results came from the business community, including domestic and foreign investors. At the Annual Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) 2019, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung emphasized the role of and contributions by FDI companies to Vietnam’s development, especially their linkages with and support for domestic businesses. The presence of more than 100 world-leading groups in Vietnam has contributed to helping domestic companies increase productivity, promote technological innovations, develop support industries and participate in global manufacturing networks and value chains. Minister Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that in the coming period, Vietnam will take the initiative in attracting foreign investment in a selective manner, focusing on quality, effectiveness, technology and environmental protection. Priority will be given to projects using advanced, new and future technologies, green projects using modern management methods and creating high added value,… Read full this story

