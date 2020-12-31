Culture Government approves VND100 billion to repair Thai Hoa Palace The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,18:40 (GMT+7) Government approves VND100 billion to repair Thai Hoa PalaceThe Saigon Times The Thai Hoa Palace in Thua Thien-Hue Province – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Government has approved a VND100 billion (US$4.34 million) emergency package sourced from the State budget to repair the Thai Hoa Palace in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, which was damaged by the recent typhoons and floods. Thai Hoa is the major palace of the former Hue Imperial Citadel, which was built by the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945). With the throne placed inside, Thai Hoa Palace is the coronation venue of 13 kings of the dynasty. Vo Le Nhat, director of the Hue Monuments Preservation Center, said the tiles on the western roof of the palace have loosened due to the recent storms. The palace has also deteriorated over time and needs urgent renovation. The last time the palace was repaired was in 2017. The Government has also approved the second phase of a project to evacuate people from an area of the Hue Imperial Citadel relic site and renovate some areas on the site. The project requires VND2.06 trillion, which will… Read full this story

Government approves VND100 billion to repair Thai Hoa Palace have 313 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.