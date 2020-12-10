Good governance essential for proposed new Thủ Đức City: experts

Speakers at a seminar organised by HCM City University of Law discuss the legal basis for the establishment of the proposed Thủ Đức City. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — HCM City must ensure transparent governance before establishing a “new city within a city” from the proposed merger of three city districts, experts said on Wednesday at a seminar in the city. The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on the same day passed a resolution to establish new Thủ Đức City, which would include three existing districts. At the seminar organised by the HCM City University of Law, Dr Vũ Văn Nhiêm, chairman of the university, said the establishment of the tentatively named Thủ Đức City must make clear what benefits it would bring to residents, enterprises and the city and central governments. “The new Thủ Đức administration must be simple and efficient,” he said. Although an urban administrative model is common in megacities around the world, there is “no legal basis” for it in Việt Nam. HCM City is the first centrally-run city in the country to implement an urban administrative model to bring into practice the “city within a city” model. Because the new city would be equivalent to a district-level unit under the current law, HCM City must ask the Government and the National Assembly… Read full this story

