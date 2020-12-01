Other News Golden Brand Awards launched in HCMC By Viet Dung Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,18:23 (GMT+7) Golden Brand Awards launched in HCMCBy Viet Dung The launch ceremony of the HCMC Golden Brand Awards held at the headquarters of The Saigon Times Group on December 1 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and The Saigon Times Group jointly launched the HCMC Golden Brand Awards this morning, December 1, aimed at honoring businesses in the city for their efforts in building their brands. Addressing the launch ceremony, Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said HCMC is the country’s economic hub where many businesses have been established and running. The HCMC Golden Brand Awards is expected to help raise the awareness of businesses operating in the city over the importance of building their brands and encourage them to accelerate innovation, creativity and development, thus helping them improve their competitive capacity in local and international markets. The organizers will give priority to businesses active in four key industries and nine major services of the city. Selection will be based on their efficiency in building their brands, innovation, creativity, the quality and safety of their… Read full this story

