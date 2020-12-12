Corporate Gojek hikes service charges, Be launches new bonus programs The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 12, 2020,18:53 (GMT+7) Gojek hikes service charges, Be launches new bonus programsThe Saigon Times Gojek drivers are seen transporting passengers on a street. The firm has increased its service charges, while Be has launched multiple bonus programs – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Ride-hailing firm Gojek has revised up the prices of its services, while Be, another ride-hailing service provider, has introduced new policies to pay bonuses to drivers. Specifically, the price of Gojek’s ride-hailing service, GoRide, will increase from VND12,000 to VND13,000 for each trip of less than two kilometers in Hanoi and from VND10,000 to VND11,000 in HCMC from December 12, the local media reported. As for its goods delivery service GoSend and food delivery service GoFood in the two cities, the price will be hiked by VND1,000 to VND15,000 for each trip of less than two and three kilometers, respectively. In addition, users of the GoRide service from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following day will have to pay an additional VND10,000 each trip. Meanwhile, those using the GoFood service must pay VND5,000 of parking fees for each order of products at trade centers and… Read full this story

