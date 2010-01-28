Giong Festival passes UNESCO’s first verification round

The dossier of the Vietnamese Giong Festival, sent to UNESCO in a bid to get the festival recognised as an intangible cultural heritage, has been preliminarily approved and forwarded to UNSECO’s Intergovernmental Committee for further appraisal. This was announced by the Cultural Heritage Department of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 26. The result of the second assessment round will be known in June and the result of the final round will be announced at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritages in Kenya in November. The Giong Festival is held from the 6 th to the 12 th day of the fourth lunar month every year at Phu Dong (or Giong) Village in Gia Lam District, Hanoi, as well as in several other Hanoi locales, including Phu Ninh Village in Soc Son District and Xuan Dinh Village in Tu Liem District. The main festival day is on the 9th day of the month. The festival commemorates a legendary character whom the ancient Vietnamese turned into an immortal saint. The festival celebrates Saint Giong, a legendary Vietnamese hero who fought against northern invaders. The legend says that once upon a time,…

