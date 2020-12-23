Giant Christmas trees in capital city (photos)

Christmas tree at Vincom Centre (Photo: VNA) Christmas tree at Lotte Centre (Photo: VNA) Christmas atmosphere is overwhelming every corner of the capital city of Hanoi with shimmering pine trees being the most attracting thing to visitors. (Photo: VNA) Shimmering pine trees attract visitors, especially young people to take photos (Photo: VNA) “Chimney’ is a very unique name given to this tree (Photo: VNA) Christmas tree at St. Joseph Cathedral (Photo: VNA) Christmas tree at St. Joseph Cathedral is considered the most giant pine tree in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) The St. Joseph Cathedral is considered to be one of the must-visit places during Christmas (Photo: VNA) Big Christmas tree at Cua Bac Church (Photo: VNA) VNA

