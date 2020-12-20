Disposable syringes are pictured at the production facility of ALMO-Erzeugnisse Erwin Busch GmbH in Bad Arolsen, central Germany, on December 15, 2020. ALMO, one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes worldwide and a subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG, produces millions of syringes to vaccinate the world’s population against the Sars-CoV-2 virus.(Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) One German factory is already busily churning out the little plastic tubes and is confident global needs can be met. “There won’t be a shortage of syringes, even if we are facing a big challenge,” said Otto-Philipp Braun, co-director of Almo, Germany’s leading syringe manufacturer. At the company’s production site in the central German town of Bad Arolsen, the loud hum of machinery fills the hall. Employees man the assembly lines, wearing masks, hair nets and occasionally ear plugs. They churn out disposable syringes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, destined for use in Germany and more than 140 other countries around the world. One machine moulds high-quality plastic granules into thin, one-millilitre syringes, while another spits out the pistons that fit snugly inside the cylinder and are needed to push out the vaccine. The plastic piston is green, matching the logo… Read full this story

German factory races to churn out Covid-19 syringes have 319 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.