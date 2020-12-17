Investment German company wants to invest in a US$4.8-billion wind farm in Binh Dinh By Nhan Tam Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) German company wants to invest in a US$4.8-billion wind farm in Binh Dinh By Nhan Tam The Phu Lac wind farm in Binh Thuan Province. A German renewable energy group is keen to invest in an offshore US$-4.8 billion wind farm in the central province of Binh Dinh – PHOTO: VGP BINH DINH – German renewable energy group PNE is keen to invest in an offshore US$-4.8 billion wind farm in the central province of Binh Dinh, in three phases. If successful, the company will build up between 154 and 166 wind turbines and increase its total capacity to 2,000MW. The first phase of the offshore windfarm, with a capacity of about 700MW and investment capital of US$$1.6 billion, will be located in the two districts of Phu Cat and Phu My. PNE will carry out technical surveys in 2021 and commence construction from 2024. This information was recorded after a recent meeting between the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee, PNE and the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam. PNE suggested that Binh Dinh Province submit a report requesting the Ministry of… Read full this story
