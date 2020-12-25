Generali Vietnam opens new head office in Ho Chi Minh City

Generali Plaza features an open layout and sophisticated design with wide-ranging amenities and modern equipment Generali Plaza features an open layout, sophisticated design with wide-ranging amenities, modern equipment, and cutting-edge AI technology. The new office aims to better serve Generali’s customers and meet its expansion need in Vietnam. Generali Plaza will be a centralised office for all Generali’s staff in Ho Chi Minh City, which enhances engagement and collaboration of people across all functions. Generali Plaza’s opening ceremony was graced by Dante Brandi, consul general of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, representatives from local authorities and media, as well as Generali Vietnam’s partners, executive management team, staff, and distribution agents. Located in a prime location at the city’s heart with accessibility and traffic convenience, Generali Plaza will enable Generali to better serve its customers from Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas. With a total area of approximately 5,000 square metres, Generali Plaza features an impressive design inspired by European public plazas, combined with modern and sophisticated customer service space. Along with Generali’s preeminent and ever-improving products and services, the opening of Generali Plaza is a strong testament to the company’s relentless efforts in enhancing customer experience. Tina Nguyen, Generali… Read full this story

