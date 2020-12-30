General Staff rolls out missions for January 2021

Reportedly, the organ has actively directed units throughout the military to fulfill military-defense missions while grasping all situations, maintaining combat readiness, and undertaking unexpected tasks. Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang chairs the conference. Apart from implementing security protection plans for the 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, the organ has instructed all units to conduct training activities and live-fire exercises with absolute safety, as well as review their staff work. In addition, the General Staff directed all units to promptly implement search and rescue missions and COVID-19 prevention and control directives in the current context. Speaking at the event, General Giang laid stress on the importance of upcoming events in January 2021 while requiring the whole-army to maintain combat readiness and ensure safety and security for these events as well as the New Year holidays. He urged naval, coast guard, and border guard forces to enhance patrol, protect marine economic development activities, and prevent illegal immigration and smuggling in border areas. Translated by Trung Thanh

