GE to supply eight turbines for Ninh Thuan's wind farm By Le Hoang Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) GE to supply eight turbines for Ninh Thuan's wind farmBy Le Hoang A wind farm in Binh Thuan Province. GE Renewable Energy will supply eight 3MW-137 wind turbines to support the construction of the Phuoc Minh Wind Farm project in Ninh Thuan – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – GE Renewable Energy on December 28 announced that it had secured a 27.2 MW contract to supply eight 3MW-137 wind turbines to support the construction of the Phuoc Minh Wind Farm project in the central province of Ninh Thuan. A consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, Henste Engineering and the IPC Group will provide complete engineering, procurement and construction services for the project. Once in place in the third quarter of 2021, the project is expected to contribute over 100 million kWh of electricity annually to the national power grid. Gilan Sabatier, regional leader for GE Renewable Energy's onshore wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, said in a statement, "This is another step toward supporting the rise of renewable energy in Vietnam and reinforces our commitment to serving the energy needs of the country." Nguyen Thi Hong…

