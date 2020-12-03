Gathering in HCM City marks Thailand’s National Day

President of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association of HCM City Dinh Khac Duy congratulated Thailand on the day and highlighted the sound bilateral relations in the fields of politics, security, defence, economy, and trade. President of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association of HCM City Dinh Khac Duy addresses the event. Over 100,000 Vietnamese-Thai people have played an important role in promoting Vietnam-Thailand ties and made considerable contributions to trans-national economic development, he said. Twinning relationships have been set up between 26 cities and provinces of the two countries, including HCM City and Bangkok, he said, adding that this has helped promote bilateral cooperation in trade, culture, and education. Regarding economic relations, Thailand is among the top 10 foreign investors in Vietnam, with total capital of over 12.3 billion USD. It has been Vietnam’s largest trade partner in ASEAN for many years, with two-way trade standing at some 17.5 billion USD in 2019. Consul General of Thailand in HCM City, Apirat Sugondhabhirom, thanked HUFO for holding such a meaningful event. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, both nations continue to enjoy close-knit ties, facilitating trade and investment cooperation and business exchange, he stressed. The Thai General Consulate stands ready to enhance cooperation with HUFO,… Read full this story

