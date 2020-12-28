Games to entertain festival goers at Bảo Sơn Paradise Park

A game zone with adventurous challenges. Photo courtesy of Bảo Sơn Paradise Park HÀ NỘI – Bảo Sơn Paradise Park will host the Dino Kingdom programme to entertain adults and children on the occasion of the New Year. Various Jurassic-inspired activities will be held to celebrate new year such as Dino Carnaval, dancing with dinosaurs and check-in points with dinosaurs. There will also be water puppetry, folk singing, street arts, flashmobs, giant lanterns and seal performances. The site comprises a mini Old Quarter, Kids Town, safari, game zone, Dream Land studio, aquarium and several restaurants. The programme will take place on January 1-3 at Bảo Sơn Paradise Park, Lê Trọng Tấn Road, Hoài Đức District, 17km from Hà Nội’s centre. VNS
