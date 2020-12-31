Gai Gia Lam Chieu part 5 promises to be a mega hit this Tet

The cast of “Gai Gia Lam Chieu” part 5 at the recent movie premiere This has been one of the largest investments in a Vietnamese movie so far. One of the key factors that make up the success of the Gai Gia Lam Chieu series is a great movie script with a cohesive and attractive plot. Gai Gia Lam Chieu part 5 tells a story of the elite, revolving around the three Ly sisters living a luxurious life at Bach Tra Vien Palace. Nothing would have happened without the sudden return of youngest sister Ly Linh. Since then, conflicts have been arising continuously. A series of secrets that seemed to have been buried for more than 20 years are gradually discovered. Gai Gia Lam Chieu part 5 is a typical chick flick romantic comedy with dramatic elements to give movie-goers a new experience. Indeed, the Gai Gia Lam Chieu series holds many box office records, leaving a special mark on Vietnam’s movie market over the past five years. Gai Gia Lam Chieu part 5 has an investment of nearly $2 million, far exceeding the investment figures of the fourprevious parts. The huge investment poses a business problem for MAR6 Pictures and director duo Bao Nhan and Nam Cito. Besides concerns about… Read full this story

