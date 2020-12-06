Chef Lê Đức Hải Ingredients: – Baguette: 1 – Large onion: ½ piece – Fumigate salmon: 50 gr – Egg: 1 – Olives: 3 – Mayonnaise sauce Fumigate salmon and bread Method: – Boil the egg, soak in cold water and then cut into six thin slices. – Peel onion, clean and cut into thin slices and soak in cold water with vinegar for several minutes to reduce acridity, then leave to dry slightly. – Cut baguette into slices of 2-3 cm. – Arrange onion on the bread slices and cover with the fumigate salmon and then the mayonnaise sauce before topping it with egg slices and sliced olive. The dish is easy to prepare and is healthy and rich with nutrition. You can enjoy it and 50 other tasty and delicious dishes at Buffet Chillout at Ngon Garden Restaurant, 70 Nguyễn Du Street in Hà Nội. The buffet opens from 7-10 am every Saturday and Sunday at Ngon Garden Restaurant at a price of VNĐ185,000 for an adult, half-price for children, and free for children under 1.1 metres in height. Discounts are available this month when ordering via the hotline, 0902 226 224. For example, ‘Buy 3, Get… Read full this story

