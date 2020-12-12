Trade FTA expected to help Vietnam, UK save huge export tariffs By Dung Nguyen Saturday, Dec 12, 2020,12:39 (GMT+7) FTA expected to help Vietnam, UK save huge export tariffsBy Dung Nguyen Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (L, 3rd) and Secretary of State for International Trade of the UK Elizabeth Liz Truss (R, 2nd) and other delegates pose for a photo at the signing ceremony over the agreed minutes on the conclusion of the free trade agreement negotiations between Vietnam and the United Kingdom – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The United Kingdom-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is expected to help Vietnam save 114 million pounds (US$150.8 million) in export duties, and the UK can save 36 million pounds. On December 11, the two sides signed the agreed minutes on the conclusion of negotiations for the UKVFTA, which Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh affirmed as an important step for the early signing of the FTA in the upcoming time. After Brexit, incentives under the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will not be applied in the UK. Therefore, the signing of a bilateral FTA was necessary to ensure there would be no interruption to their bilateral trade. Under the deal, 99%… Read full this story

FTA expected to help Vietnam, UK save huge export tariffs have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 12, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.