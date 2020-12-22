HCMC Four locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients in HCMC test negative The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,18:29 (GMT+7) Four locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients in HCMC test negativeThe Saigon Times Medical workers take samples from suspected cases for Covid-19 testing in HCMC. The country’s 1,342nd Covid-19 case, and three other community-transmitted cases—the 1,347th, the 1,348th and the 1,349th—in HCMC have tested negative for Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – After more than 20 days of treatment, a male flight attendant, tagged as the country’s 1,342nd Covid-19 case, and three other community-transmitted cases—the 1,347th, the 1,348th and the 1,349th—in HCMC have tested negative for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the Cu Chi Field Hospital, said today, December 22, that the 28-year-old flight attendant of Vietnam Airlines was declared free of the virus and would continue to be quarantined for 14 more days in line with regulations. The three other patients related to the flight attendant—a 32-year-old teacher of English, a 14-month-old child and a 28-year-old woman—have also recovered from the disease. They are undergoing a 14-day quarantine period. During the first few days of being admitted to the hospital, the 1,342nd patient developed some symptoms of the disease such as a… Read full this story

