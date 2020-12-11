Four imported COVID-19 cases detected on December 10

With the new cases, the national count of COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,385. The newly-detected patients arrived from UAE on flight VN88 which landed in Cam Ranh airport on December 8. Photo for illustration Among COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 1,225 have recovered while the fatalities remain at 35. Among those still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and four thrice. A total of 20,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 161 at hospitals, 16,507 at concentrated facilities and 4,075 either at home or accommodations. Source: VNA

