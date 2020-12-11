With the new cases, the national count of COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,385. The newly-detected patients arrived from UAE on flight VN88 which landed in Cam Ranh airport on December 8. Photo for illustration Among COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 1,225 have recovered while the fatalities remain at 35. Among those still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and four thrice. A total of 20,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 161 at hospitals, 16,507 at concentrated facilities and 4,075 either at home or accommodations. Source: VNA
- Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 8 Million Mark
- Covid-19 will probably NEVER go away even with a vaccine - which might not be available until after spring 2021, warns Sir Patrick Vallance in another gloomy prediction about pandemic
- How safe is air travel during COVID-19?
- Different Covid-19 vaccines must be thoroughly compared to ensure only the most effective are used, Oxford University experts say
- New leaked SAGE 'worst case scenario' predicts 85,000 COVID second wave deaths and argues a lockdown will be needed until MARCH - as latest Imperial study says 100,000 Brits are now being infected every day
- Coronavirus digest: WHO expects 'lengthy' pandemic
- Boris Johnson signals 'immediate prospect' of 10-minute 'rapid turnaround' Covid tests as he promises massive expansion in coronavirus screening
- High numbers of Los Angeles patients complained about coughs as early as December, study says
- Trump May Return to Campaign Trail Next Week: Live Updates
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
Four imported COVID-19 cases detected on December 10 have 250 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.