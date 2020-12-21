Four guilty over deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants

The vehicle containing the victims’ bodies found at an industrial park in Grays, east of London in the UK, a year ago today. AFP/VNA Photo Two men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese immigrants who suffocated in the back of a container unit last year. After a 10-week trial at the Old Bailey in London, Romanian ringleader Gheorghe Nica, 43, and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, from Northern Ireland, were found guilty on Monday of 39 counts of manslaughter. They could now face life imprisonment when they are sentenced for their crimes. The bodies of the Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, were discovered in the back of a trailer in Essex in the south of England in October last year. The two men, along with haulier boss Ronan Hughes, 41, of Armagh, and 26-year-old lorry driver Maurice Robinson, of Craigavon, were also convicted for their part in the people-smuggling operation. The Old Bailey in London where the four men accused in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants were all found guilty. AFP Photo. Three of the victims’ families have spoken of their grief and their ongoing prayers for their loved ones…. Read full this story

