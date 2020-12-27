Fostering the ‘soul’ of Mường culture

CULTURE IN LIFE: Phạm Thị Tắng (centre) and other Mường women prepare for a dance at the Pồn Pôông Festival. VNA/VNS Photo Khiếu Tư Artisan Phạm Thị Tắng in the north-central province of Thanh Hóa’s Ngọc Lặc District is known locally as the “soul keeper” of ethnic Mường culture. She has indeed been a major influence in restoring, preserving, and promoting the Pồn Pôông, or Chơi Hoa, Festival, which has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage of the Mường. Born and bred in a family with a tradition of becoming shamans, Tắng grew up in a space filled with Mường dance and song. Her parents and grandparents taught her how to sculpt and trim the local tree, called Chạng Pạng, to make acây bông — an artificial tree decorated with “flowers” made from wood and colourful pieces of cloth and a symbol of spiritual life for the Mường. She was also taught rituals on preserving worshipping beliefs as well as rituals for making a cây bông. CEREMONY: The main ritual of the Pồn Pôông Festival is practised next to a “flower tree” outside of an old stilt-house. VNA/VNS Photo Khiếu Tư Tắng still treasures one old cây bông… Read full this story

