The forum aimed to update the business community on information relating to policies and markets in the region. Participants focused discussions on demand and measures to support domestic businesses in expanding export markets and further promoting the export of Vietnamese products of strength to the region. Addressing the forum, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An stressed that out of the 27 partner countries in the Eurasian region, 11 have joined the EU and another five are in the process of joining, while Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan have established the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). At the event Vietnam has signed free trade agreements with both the EU and the EAEU, he said, adding that solid institutions and legal frameworks have been established to enhance bilateral cooperation, including 14 intergovernmental committees and joint committees and one consultation mechanism for bilateral economic cooperation. Vietnamese businesses have favorable conditions to further promote trade with countries in Eurasia, he added. An affirmed that the ministry will continue to accompany the business community, work to remove barriers, and further enhance trade promotion activities, business matching events, and seminars and dialogues in the time to come. According to the General Department… Read full this story

Forum promotes trade ties between Vietnam and Europe, Eurasia have 289 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.