Stock Market Forty listed companies honored at Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2020 By Thanh Thuong Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,10:09 (GMT+7) Forty listed companies honored at Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2020 By Thanh Thuong Speakers attend the Listed Company Conference on December 4 at the Vinpearl Phu Quoc Convention Center – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – Forty listed companies were honored across three categories—outstanding annual reports, sustainability reporting awards and corporate governance awards—at the Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2020, held on December 4 at the Vinpearl Phu Quoc Convention Center. This year, the organizing committee decided to turn the annual awards ceremony into a Listed Company Conference and chose to organize both the conference and awards ceremony on December 4, World Wildlife Conservation Day. This year’s assessment criteria were revised with higher standards required for corporate governance that could lower the scores of businesses. Specifically, the disclosure of the corporate information of companies saw their scores declining to 54% this year from the 69.4% seen in 2019. However, one upside this year is that companies have applied the Vietnam Corporate Governance Code of Best Practices, which was launched last year, and used it as a guideline for reforming their corporate governance activities. The Vietnam… Read full this story

