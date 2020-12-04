Fortinet passes Malware Protection Test with flying colours

Fortinet advanced Endpoint security blocks 100 per cent of Malware in AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the results from AV-Comparatives’ Business Malware Protection Test and the Business Real-World Protection Test. “When a device is targeted with malware, every second counts, and this is more important than ever with the increase in remote work today. To be effective, endpoint security solutions need to incorporate real-time post-execution protection rather than just detection, and then integrate closely with the network and other security components to share telemetry, correlate intelligence, and quickly address increasingly sophisticated threats as part of an automated and coordinated response. Fortinet have received this recognition for its advanced endpoint protection capabilities and remains committed to third-party testing validations for other products within our Security Fabric platforms,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet. Fortinet’s approach to endpoint security converges protection, detection, and response for powerful security pre- and post-infection. It proactively reduces the attack surface, prevents malware infection, detects and defuses advanced threats in real time, and can automate response and remediation procedures with customisable playbooks. Fortinet endpoint security helps organisations stop breaches in… Read full this story

