FortiGuard Labs predicts weaponising of intelligent edge to alter future cyberattacks

FortiGuard Labs has highlighted growing security risks in the future FortiGuard Labs' predictions reveal strategies the team anticipates cybercriminals will employ in the near future, along with recommendations that will help defenders prepare to protect against these oncoming attacks, according to FortiGuard Labs. Cyber adversaries leveraging intelligent edges, 5G-enabled devices and advances in computing power will create a wave of new and advanced threats at unprecedented speed and scale. In addition, threat actors will continue to shift significant resources to target and exploit emerging edge environments such as remote workers or even new operational technology edge environments, rather than just targeting the core network. For defenders, it is critical to plan ahead now by leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to speed threat prevention, detection, and response. Actionable and integrated threat intelligence will also be important to improve an organisation's ability to defend in real-time as the speed of attacks continues to increase. The intelligent edge is an opportunity and a target Over the past few years, the traditional network perimeter has been replaced with multiple edge environments, WAN, multi-cloud, data centre, remote worker, IoT, and more, each with its unique risks. One of the most significant advantages to cybercriminals in all…

