Former transport minister sentenced to 10 years in prison over expressway fraud

The defendants at the trial on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Court on Tuesday sentenced former Minister of Transport Đinh La Thăng to 10 years in prison for violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing waste and losses at the HCM City-Trung Lương Expressway project, a major toll road in southern Việt Nam. The case involved 20 defendants, including Thăng, who served as Minister of Transport between August 2011 and February 2016; and Nguyễn Hồng Trường, who was Deputy Minister of Transport from April 2007 to August 2017. Both Thăng and Trường were found guilty of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing waste and losses," under Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code. Also found guilty of the same charge were Nguyễn Chí Thanh, former deputy head of the Ministry of Transport's Finance Department; Lê Trung Cường, a staff member of the Finance Department; and senior executives of the project's investor Cửu Long Group – former Director-General Dương Tuấn Minh, former Deputy Director-General Dương Thị Trâm Anh and former head of the investment and bidding management department Nguyễn Thu Trang.

