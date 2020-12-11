Nguyễn Đức Chung (sitting between two police officers), former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, listened to the judges’ verdict at Hà Nội People’s Court in a closed trial on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Friday sentenced Nguyễn Đức Chung, 53, former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, to five years in prison on charges of “appropriating confidential State documents”. Phạm Quang Dũng, a former officer at the Investigation Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security, was given a jail term of four years and six months, while Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, a former officer of the Hà Nội Department of Public Security and Chung’s driver; and Nguyễn Anh Ngọc, former deputy head of Cầu Giấy District’s division of public security and assigned to work at the Hà Nội People’s Committee’s Office, received imprisonment sentences of 24 months and 18 months, respectively. The three defendants were also convicted of “appropriating confidential state documents” under Article 337 of the Penal Code 2015 at a trial that was closed to the public. According to the indictment of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Chung and his wife Nguyễn… Read full this story

Former top Hà Nội politician sentenced to five years in prison for stealing State secrets have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.