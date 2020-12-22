Nation Former Minister of Industry and Trade to stand trial next month The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,15:54 (GMT+7) Former Minister of Industry and Trade to stand trial next monthThe Saigon Times Vu Huy Hoang, who will stand trial next month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang is set to stand trial next month for his alleged involvement in the handover of a 6,000-square-meter land lot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1, HCMC, to the private sector, which caused a loss of over VND2.7 trillion for the State. The People’s Court of Hanoi has decided the schedule for the trial, which will take place for a week, starting from January 7, 2021, reported the local media. Hoang was found to be involved in a case concerning the violation of regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness and rules on land management at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and HCMC. Besides Hoang, nine accomplices will go on trial, including former head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Light Industry Department Phan Chi Dung, former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin, former deputy director of the… Read full this story

