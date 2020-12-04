Nation Former Hanoi chairman faces expulsion from Party The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 4, 2020,16:19 (GMT+7) Former Hanoi chairman faces expulsion from PartyThe Saigon Times Nguyen Duc Chung while serving as the Hanoi City chairman. He has been proposed to be expelled from the Party – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and the Party Central Committee expel former Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung from the Party for serious violations. Chung, a member of the Party Central Committee and former deputy secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, is being prosecuted, detained and suspended from Party activities, the local media reported. According to the Inspection Commission, Chung seriously violated Party regulations and the State law on protecting State secrets as well as regulations on activities that Party members are banned from, damaging the prestige of the Party and himself. On November 26, the Supreme People’s Procuracy filed charges against Chung and Pham Quang Dung, a former official of the investigation department for corruption, smuggling and economic crimes under the Ministry of Public Security, for appropriating the State’s secret files related to Nhat Cuong Mobile’s accounting irregularities, smuggling and money laundering. Chung’s driver Nguyen Hoang Trung and former… Read full this story

