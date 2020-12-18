Nation Former Hanoi chairman expelled from Party The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,11:57 (GMT+7) Former Hanoi chairman expelled from PartyThe Saigon Times Nguyen Duc Chung, who has now been expelled from the Party – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Party Central Committee on December 17 expelled former Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung from the Party over his serious violations. The decision was announced at the 14th plenum of the Party Central Committee, the local media reported. Early this month, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission proposed the Politburo and the Party Central Committee expel Chung from the Party, who was being prosecuted, detained and suspended from Party activities at the time. According to the Inspection Commission, Chung seriously violated Party regulations and the State law on protecting State secrets as well as regulations on activities that Party members are banned from, damaging the prestige of the Party and himself. He was sentenced to five years in jail on December 11 for appropriating the State’s secret files relating to Nhat Cuong Mobile’s accounting irregularities, smuggling and money laundering. In addition, Chung was involved in accounting irregularities, money laundering and serious violations in bidding regulations at Nhat Cuong Mobile and the Hanoi People’s Committee’s mismanagement… Read full this story

