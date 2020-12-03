Nation Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade expelled from Party The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 3, 2020,14:38 (GMT+7) Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade expelled from PartyThe Saigon Times Ho Thi Kim Thoa – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee expelled former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party on December 2 for serious violations in the management and use of State assets in the 2010-2017 period. According to the Secretariat, while serving as Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and a member of the ministry’s Party Committee during the period, Thoa violated regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness, the local media reported. She approved the divestment of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation, a unit under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, from a project on a 6,000-square-meter land lot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCMC’s District 1, leading to the State’s asset turning into a private firm’s asset at a low cost. After a retirement decision, she abandoned the Party’s activities and went abroad. The Secretariat concluded that her violations were extremely serious, tarnishing the prestige of the Party and… Read full this story

Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade expelled from Party have 310 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.