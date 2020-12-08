Foreign investment buttresses Vietnam’s transformation to high performing economy

Experts shared key insights with foreign enterprises to future-proof their strategy This was stressed at the “Catching Up With Vietnam” virtual panel discussion by WeWork. The event highlighted key insights of the country’s evolving business landscape and strategic counsel for foreign enterprises to capture growth opportunities ahead. With Vietnam traditionally regarded for attracting foreign investment in manufacturing, the nation is increasingly facing multiple acceleration opportunities with key technology growth sectors such as fintech and e-commerce. In order to elevate its regional position, Vietnam first needs to increase national resilience and competitiveness by accelerating private entrepreneurship to grow the startup ecosystem and invest in critical enablers to boost productivity through reskilling towards the nation’s Industry 4.0 goals. “Vietnam remains a prominent destination for international business, and we can see the country transforming into an ecosystem economy, with a concerted push towards Industry 4.0 and companies here are making major efforts to reimagine the consumer experience,” said Matthieu Francois, associate partner at McKinsey and Company Vietnam. With Vietnam seeing a rise of 14.9 per cent in foreign investments and capital contributions in June 2020 as compared to June 2019, it is evident that the international community still sees great growth opportunities. However, navigating the pandemic’s impact also means that there is a great need to expedite industry… Read full this story

