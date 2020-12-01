Environment Foreign firm proposes stopping new coal-fired thermal power projects By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,14:10 (GMT+7) Foreign firm proposes stopping new coal-fired thermal power projects By Trung Chanh The Duyen Hai Thermal Power Plant in Tra Vinh Province. Engineering consultancy firm headquartered in the Netherlands, Royal HaskoningDHV, and German development agency GIZ proposed stopping new coal-fired thermal power projects in the Mekong Delta region to focus on clean energy – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The engineering consultancy firm headquartered in the Netherlands, Royal HaskoningDHV, and German development agency GIZ proposed stopping new coal-fired thermal power projects in the Mekong Delta region to focus on clean energy there at a conference to discuss a power plan for the region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050 held last week in Can Tho City. Speaking at the conference, a representative of Royal HaskoningDHV said that the region has nine coal-fueled thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of some 5,500 megawatts (MW), 10 waste-to-energy plants, one wind power plant and eight solar power ones. Meanwhile, in line with its power development plan, in 2025, the Mekong Delta region will have three more thermal power plants in need of imported… Read full this story

