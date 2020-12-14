Workers at a textile company in northern Việt Nam. Demand for Việt Nam”s footwear and textile products in the EU were forecast to increase by 50 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively by 2025. — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — A diversified supply chain and numerous free trade agreements (FTAs) have set the stage for a strong comeback for Việt Nam’s footwear and textile sector, said experts and industry leaders. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector reported strong export figures for 2020 with foreign brands and partners already saying they would either increase production or place additional orders from Vietnamese textile makers in 2021, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS). “In the short-run, firms should be trying to seek new markets and diversify their products. In the long-run, they must eye sustainable development and advanced automation,” said Đỗ Quỳnh Chi from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. The pandemic encouraged domestic firms to connect among themselves in order to secure supply materials and establish joint production operations. It was especially important for smaller firms as they were able to learn from bigger players, to adopt better technologies and access more advanced machines. Nguyễn Văn Thời, CEO of textile… Read full this story

Footwear and textile set for strong bounce back have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.