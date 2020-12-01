FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon: one of Vietnam’s greatest hotels coming into operation

FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon was officially launched On November 28, FLC Group officially inaurated FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon – the second premier hotel complex within FLC Quy Nhon. The event witnessed the attendance of many central and local senior officers, customer representatives, and partners of FLC Group as well as national and international press agencies. Iconic construction Having an overwhelmingly unique design imitating the shape of a giant DNA string that winds along Nhon Ly Beach, FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon possesses four 11-storey hotel buildings, representing the four iconic attractions in Quy Nhon, including Cu Lao Xanh, Eo Gio, Cham, and Ky Co. Especially, the outdoor swimming pool with a record length of nearly 1km running along the front side of the hotel complex produces views on a vast water surface, giving the feeling that the blue sea is just a few steps away. FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon is a true beachside paradise The project is designed by one of the world-leading architecture firms Baumschlager Eberle Architekten (BE) with the purpose of creating a luxury resort that maximises harmony with the ecological characteristics of the south-central coastal area, and that is able to preserve the cultural… Read full this story

