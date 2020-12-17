These ratings are capped by Fitch’s country ceiling of BB for Việt Nam and would typically represent the highest possible rating for a bank operating in Việt Nam. — Photo thitruongtaichinhtiente.vn HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has announced that it has obtained a first-time rating from Fitch at BB and BBB- for its long-term issuer default foreign currency rating and local currency rating respectively. The outlooks on these ratings are stable. Fitch’s ratings are driven by its expectation of support from the UK-based parent, Standard Chartered PLC, for the Vietnamese subsidiary which the group fully owns. These ratings are capped by Fitch’s country ceiling of BB for Việt Nam and would typically represent the highest possible rating for a bank operating in Việt Nam. According to the global ratings agency, the risk of sovereign restrictions on local-currency repayments is lower than that of foreign-currency restrictions. Hence, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam’s Long-Term Local-Currency issuer default rating (IDR) is rated above Việt Nam’s sovereign rating at BBB- and reflects the parent’s robust ability to provide support. “Việt Nam is an important market of Standard Chartered, where we have been present for over 115 years. We have been and continue… Read full this story

Fitch rates Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam “BB” with stable outlook have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.