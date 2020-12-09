First supporting industry and manufacturing exhibition opened

Visitors at a booth of Hà Nội Plastic JSC’s under An Phát Group. — VNS Photo Vũ Hoa HÀ NỘI — More than 170 businesses with 250 booths are attending the Việt Nam International Supporting Industry and Manufacturing Exhibition (VIMEXPO) that opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday. Organised by the Việt Nam Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and C.I.S Việt Nam Company, the three-day first of its kind exhibition aims to provide feasible solutions to promote development of Việt Nam’s supporting industries. The exhibition has gained much attention from the Government, organisations, as well as local and foreign firms. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh said: “During the industrialisation process, supporting industry and manufacturing have always been a focus of Việt Nam. In the country’s deep integration, opportunities from free trade agreements (FTAs) have brought a foundation and an important pre-condition for Việt Nam’s sustainable development and industrialisation.” The event has seen participation of many important sectors with leading firms both inside and outside the country such as Samsung, Thaco, Toyota, ABB, An Phát. This has been an opportunity for businesses to co-operate for joining in new supply chains…. Read full this story

