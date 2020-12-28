First Matsumoto Kiyoshi Flagship store slated to open in March 2020

Matsumoto Kiyoshi Holdings inked a deal with Lotus Food Group to launch the first Japanese drug and cosmetics chain in Vietnam The information was shared at the signing ceremony between Matsumoto Kiyoshi Holdings Group and Lotus Food Group from Vietnam to establish Matsumoto Kiyoshi Vietnam Joint Venture Company today (December 16). From there, a network of hundreds of stores will appear soon, meeting the growing demand for health and beauty care from millions of Vietnamese people. In order to ensure a secure and comfortable shopping experience, Matsumoto Kiyoshi has conducted extensive research and numerous consumer interviews to customise store designs and adjusting its signature features to Vietnamese customers, instead of applying its tried-and-tested store concepts from Japan or other markets. The key products on sale at Matsumoto Kiyoshi stores include Japanese and world-famous cosmetics, health supplements, functional foods, and self-care brands. Especially, the chain also offers Vietnamese consumers exclusive product lines from brands that can only be found in Matsumoto Kiyoshi such as Blanc White or Argelan. These are the two product lines that were studied and developed by Japanese experts, refined from the best organic materials, and developed through modern technologies with the understanding of the demands, tastes, and… Read full this story

